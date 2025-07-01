Chelsea 'considering' surprise summer loan exit for starlet

Chelsea are allegedly contemplating whether to loan out one of their most promising youngsters for the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea are allegedly giving consideration to parting ways with Tyrique George this summer.

The Blues are currently focused on trying to win the Club World Cup, Enzo Maresca and his squad next facing Palmeiras in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

However, that has not stopped transfer business materialising behind the scenes with Chelsea on the brink of signing Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro.

If, as expected, those deals go through, it will cost the West Londoners approximately £110m, while also adding to their options in the final third.

That would have ramifications for Chelsea's current attacking contingent, the likes of Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson being linked with moves elsewhere.

Chelsea considering George loan exit?

According to The Athletic, club officials are also open to allowing George to spend the season at another club.

The 19-year-old academy graduate can be satisfied with the game time that he has accumulated at Stamford Bridge, a total of 26 appearances having been made in the senior side.

Three goals and five assists have been racked up from 1,153 minutes of football, yet it appears that there is concern over whether his minutes will continue next season.

With widespread interest in the England Under-19 international's signature, Chelsea's hierarchy are seemingly open to allowing the starlet to gain experience elsewhere.

While specific clubs are not namechecked, the likelihood is that an agreement with a team in one of European football's top five leagues would be the priority.

Is George loan move needed?

The majority of Chelsea supporters are of the opinion that George should remain at the club ahead of other members of the squad.

Maresca has already confirmed that Josh Acheampong will be staying and the Blues fanbase would prefer the same to happen with George.

As it stands, Pedro Neto and Madueke are viewed ahead of George, while Cole Palmer is being used in a wide area more frequently.

When Gittens and Pedro, as well as Estevao Willian, link up with Chelsea, there could be seven wide options in the squad. Even if Madueke is sold, George may still only be sixth choice on some occasions.

George staying at Stamford Bridge may hinge on any developments with Trevoh Chalobah, with Chelsea needing at least four homegrown members for their Champions League squad to maximise the amount of players that can be available for that competition.