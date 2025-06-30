Aston Villa reportedly express an interest in signing a Chelsea attacker that seemingly has an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

For a number of weeks, the West Midlands outfit have been more focused on trying to ensure that they comply with the relevant financial regulations.

On Monday, a report emerged which suggested that a major development had taken place that would ensure that they meet the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability criteria.

Once the accounts for June 30 have been filed, Villa are effectively in a position where they can move forward and make additions ahead of 2025-26.

According to Football Insider, Unai Emery is looking to take advantage of Chelsea about to have too many options for their attack.

Which Chelsea player do Villa want?

The report suggests that Villa officials have already held preliminary discussions over Nicolas Jackson, who has been sent off in two of his last four appearances.

With Liam Delap having impressed at the Club World Cup and Joao Pedro soon to have joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, there are increasingly question marks over Jackson.

Despite his 30 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances and being on a contract until 2033, Jackson may soon find himself down the pecking order.

Villa have allegedly spoken to Jackson's representatives to gauge whether he would be prepared to reunite with Unai Emery.

They know each other from their previous stints at Villarreal, Emery having made Jackson a regular part of the first-team squad at the Yellow Submarine.

Ideal addition for Villa?

With Ollie Watkins the standout number nine at Villa, Emery may prefer to add a versatile attacker to his squad, rather than direct competition.

Jackson's ability to play off the left could prove invaluable and Villa need an alternative to Marcus Rashford having opted against paying the £40m asking price of the Manchester United loanee.

The stumbling block could be Chelsea demanding at least that amount for Jackson, the Senegal international's 34 goals/assists from 65 Premier League outings justifying his valuation.

Chelsea are unlikely to make any final decisions until they have returned from the Club World Cup.