Chelsea vs. Newcastle United team news: Liam Rosenior makes Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez decisions for Magpies game

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 16:20 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 16:32

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has recalled goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

After Filip Jorgensen was at fault for at least two of Paris Saint-Germain's five goals in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Spaniard had been expected to feature this weekend.

However, his inclusion comes at a time when Jorgensen has not been selected on the substitutes' bench, with Teddy Sharman-Lowe being named among the replacements instead.

Rosenior has made just the two changes in total from Wednesday night, the other enforced through the one-game ban handed to Pedro Neto.

Alejandro Garnacho has been selected on the flank in his place, the Argentine given a chance to continue his strong form prior to being dropped for the game at Parc des Princes.

As a result, Malo Gusto continues at right-back, Reece James in central midfield and Cole Palmer on the right flank.

Despite being tipped to return to the squad after injury, Jamie Gittens has not been included on the substitutes' bench.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Newcastle missing Tonali for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Newcastle are missing Sandro Tonali after the midfielder became the latest player to come down with illness.

That limited Anthony Gordon to an appearance off the substitutes' bench versus Barcelona on Tuesday, but the England international is expected to lead the Magpies line.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento, centre-back Sven Botman and winger Jacob Murphy have joined midfielder Joe Willock in being recalled to the team.

Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga and Will Osula have all dropped down to the bench.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Badiashile, Sarr, Adarabioyo, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Delap, Guiu

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Willock; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon

Subs: Pope, Ruddy, Trippier, Joelinton, Wissa, Osula, Elanga, Burn, A.Murphy