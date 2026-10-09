Chelsea team news: Estevao Willian update provided by Xabi Alonso amid Brazil appearances

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has reiterated that Estevao Willian may need to be patient in his quest for game time.

Prior to the three-week international break, Estevao had been restricted to 23 minutes across five Premier League matches.

However, the 19-year-old enjoyed a productive stint with Brazil, who he represented on three occasions, racked up 172 minutes and provided a goal and an assist in a win over India.

Amid suggestions that he could push for a move away from Stamford Bridge if it lack of game time continues, there is a perception that Estevao could feature more regularly for the upcoming games.

Nevertheless, addressing the subject at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Bournemouth, Alonso hinted that would not necessarily be the case.

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Alonso provides Estevao game time update

Alonso suggested that the demands of the Premier League are far greater than playing on the international stage.

The Spaniard told reporters: "It's still early, just a few games since we started and Este, he's feeling much better from the injury.

"We have seen in Brazil that he has played more, the context is different, what he has played with the national team to the Premier League.

"But we know the demand of the Premier League and we know Este, how important he can be in some games and he will have his moments and more minutes."

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Will Estevao be patient over Chelsea minutes?

When he has already made 125 appearances for Palmeiras and Chelsea, and is a star of the Brazil national team, it is understandable why Estevao will want to remain in the spotlight.

At the same time, he can benefit from taking a step back and continue to adapt to the rigours of English football at a slower rate.

Having a contract at Chelsea until 2033 means that the club will not consider a sale anytime soon, so looking to stay ready for opportunities across the autumn and winter months is the best course of action.

If Chelsea do not qualify for Europe for 2027-28, that may be the time to readdress the situation.