Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior hit by unexpected issue in early days at the Blues

Virus outbreak hits squad and coaching staff, rules players out of derby and mobilises new Blues boss

Chelsea are on high alert off the pitch. Amid a crucial fixture schedule, manager Liam Rosenior gathered the squad on Thursday (15th) as part of a club plan to contain a virus outbreak that has affected players and members of the coaching staff.

The problem has already directly impacted the team: striker Liam Delap and winger Jamie Gittens missed the defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday (14th) in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, both due to a virus.

The duo were instructed to stay away from the training ground, as were members of the coaching staff who also showed symptoms and did not report to work. When asked about the possibility of Delap returning this weekend, Rosenior was direct in confirming that the striker is still recovering at home, a similar situation to Gittens.

What measures has Chelsea adopted?

According to the Blues boss, the medical department has been working intensively to prevent the situation from worsening. As part of the preventive measures, the squad attended a meeting aimed at reinforcing basic hygiene practices, such as frequent hand washing.

"Our club doctors are doing everything possible to contain what appears to be a virus, as some members of our staff have also been infected."

"Today we had a meeting with the players about hand washing, the basics, which is really important, and we hope we can contain the situation. We have an intense period ahead, so we need everyone to be ready, fit and healthy," Rosenior concluded.

The moment demands extra attention, as Chelsea host Brentford on Saturday (17th) in a direct clash for a top-five spot in the Premier League. Their opponents sit in fifth place and are two points ahead of the Blues in the table.

A few days later, the challenge will be just as important: the London side face Pafos in the Champions League, a match they need to win to maintain their chances of finishing in the top eight and avoiding the play-off phase.

For these fixtures, Rosenior hopes to have important reinforcements available. Captain Reece James, recovered from a hip problem, and Cole Palmer, who was treating a thigh injury, have returned to training and could feature. Midfielder Romeo Lavia has also resumed activities after two months out, although he is still working separately from the main group.

Rosenior's start at Chelsea

Announced on 6th January, Liam Rosenior took charge of Chelsea in a context of immediate demands and a packed schedule. The manager arrived to replace Enzo Maresca after a spell at Strasbourg, a club that, like the Blues, is part of the BlueCo group.

The choice followed the internal logic of the project: a manager aligned with the playing model advocated by the owners and already familiar with the conglomerate's sporting structure.

The start on the pitch, however, was marked by contrasts. On his debut, Rosenior watched Chelsea put in a dominant display and thrash Charlton 5-1, securing a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup and leaving a good initial impression.

In the second fixture, the level of difficulty rose considerably: against Arsenal, leaders of both the Premier League and Champions League, the Blues were beaten 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final — a more accurate test of the challenge the new manager will face.

