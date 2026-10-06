Chelsea news: Trevoh Chalobah still in contact with Blues legend after Como transfer

Como defender Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that he is still in contact with Chelsea legend Thiago Silva.

Chalobah is currently preparing to represent England on Tuesday night, with the Three Lions facing Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League.

After his late call-up to the World Cup squad, the 27-year-old appears to be a permanent member of Thomas Tuchel's group, aided by his switch to Como.

Five starts have already been racked up for the Serie A side in all competitions during 2026-27, three of which have ended in victories.

Despite ending his long-term association with Chelsea over the summer, Chalobah says that Silva is still having a major influence on his career.

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Chalobah reveals influence of Chelsea legend Silva

As well as acknowledging that the pair still speak after their respective times at Stamford Bridge, the centre-back admitted that he used to watch the former Brazilian star on YouTube.

Quoted by The Evening Standard, he said: "Thiago has been a person I have always looked up to.

“All the time when I was in school I used to watch YouTube videos of him, compilations of his game, from the time he was at AC Milan. To finally play with him at Chelsea was amazing and another dream come true.

"I'm always in contact with him. When he was at Chelsea, I used to study his recovery and how he performed and operated.

"That’s what I learned from him: the ‘what if’ situation. He always used to say: what if this happens or [that happens]?

"We talk online a lot, on Instagram. Funnily enough, he was at the England-Spain game watching, so that was good."

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Chalobah admits "right time" to leave Chelsea

When reflecting on a period at Chelsea which had lasted 19 years, Chalobah says that it was the "right time" to find a new challenge.

He added: "Growing up at Chelsea, with what they did for me, and how they allowed me to get to the first team, I enjoyed every moment — the trophies I won, the big games I played in.

"It’s been amazing. I felt now was the right time to try something different and try something new."

Chalobah left Chelsea with 151 appearances and five pieces of silverware to his name.