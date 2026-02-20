Chelsea vs. Burnley: Blues at risk of setting unwanted Premier League club record in Clarets game

By Darren Plant | 20 Feb 2026 11:54 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 12:22

Chelsea will be bidding to avoid setting an unwanted club record in the Premier League when they face Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues welcome the Clarets to Stamford Bridge having enjoyed a rare week off from action.

With Manchester United not in action until Monday, Liam Rosenior's team have an opportunity to move into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Having already earned a 2-0 victory at Burnley earlier in the season, the West Londoners will be confident of earning another maximum return.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are at risk of setting an unwanted feat when squaring off against Scott Parker's side.

© Imago / Mark Pain

What unwanted club record can Chelsea set against Burnley?

During the first half of 2025-26, Chelsea suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland and 3-1 away setback at Leeds United.

As a result, Chelsea are at risk of losing to all three newly-promoted clubs in the same Premier League season for the first time.

While Chelsea have only lost one of their 19 Premier League games to Burnley, which came in 2017-18, their opponents also hold a Premier League record against them.

Seven of Burnley's eight points versus Chelsea have come in fixtures at Stamford Bridge. At a ratio of 87.5%, it is the highest share of points that any team has recorded in away games when teams have faced each other 10 or more times.

Meanwhile, Burnley are also looking to record back-to-back triumphs in London, having incredibly overturned a two-goal deficit at Crystal Palace to win 3-2 in their most recent Premier League game.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why will Burnley comeback at Palace concern Chelsea?

Chelsea have dropped as many as 15 points from winning positions in fixtures at Stamford Bridge this season.

That is just five points short of their all-time worst of 20 points, set in the 1995-96 campaign.

On a more positive note, Chelsea have failed to score in just two Premier League fixtures - a division high - this season, both occasions coming in goalless draws to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.