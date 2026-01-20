Chelsea injury news: Liam Rosenior reveals star man latest to suffer flu, three players to return for Pafos FC game

By Darren Plant | 20 Jan 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 16:14

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Enzo Fernandez is likely to miss Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Pafos FC.

The Blues head into the game with the Cypriot outfit at Stamford Bridge knowing that three points are a must if they wish to retain hope of finishing in the top eight of the League Phase table.

However, at a time when Rosenior has won two of his opening three games since replacing Enzo Maresca, a flu bug is making its way through his squad.

Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap are among those who have missed game time over the past week.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Rosenior indicated that Fernandez would likely be absent for the club's upcoming match for the same reason

© Imago / News Images

Fernandez provides mixed Chelsea injury update

The Englishman told reporters: "Enzo Fernandez was ill yesterday and missed training. There were signs of it during the (Brentford) game and that goes to show the type of performance that he put in against Brentford.

"Fortunately, Estevao [Willian] has been back in, Jamie Gittens is back in. Who else was it? There's so many. So yeah, Malo Gusto and Gittens. They're all involved. Gittens is back, Malo Gusto is back involved, which is great, another outstanding player.

"There's a few coughs, they're working really, really hard, like I said. It's not just at this club, many clubs at the moment at this time of year you're going to get that and it's about making sure the players are right for the game tomorrow."

He added: "Enzo trained today. None of those lads are at 100%. It's a bad illness. So we'll make that decision on Enzo tomorrow and what he looks like in terms of style from the bench."

Gusto has been sidelined for three games since suffering a minor injury prior to the Charlton Athletic fixture in the FA Cup on January 10.

© Imago / IPS

Fernandez issue a blessing in disguise?

Fernandez has already made 27 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions this season, a heavy workload after also playing seven times during the Club World Cup.

Since December 20, the Argentina international has been involved in eight games, and Chelsea also have trips to Crystal Palace and Napoli over the next eight days.

Therefore, the 25-year-old could benefit from a rest on Wednesday night, while it also increases the chances of Dario Essugo being used for the first time since the Club World Cup.