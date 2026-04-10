Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill updates provided before Manchester City showdown

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 14:58

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that three of his injured defenders are "not ready" to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Having won just one of their last six top-flight fixtures, the Blues find themselves struggling to remain in the top six of the Premier League table.

A showdown against a resurgent Man City outfit has come at the wrong time for Rosenior, whose side are struggling in defence.

Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have recently joined the injury list, while Levi Colwill has only just returned to training after being sidelined since the summer with a serious knee injury.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior admitted that the trio would remain out of contention this weekend.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Rosenior provides Chelsea injury update

When quizzed on the injury situation, Rosenior told reporters: "Trevoh's working really, really hard, he's back on pitch.

Levi's in full training, but he still needs to overcome some hurdles in terms of selection.

"Reece has been running today, which is great. But no, I've got a good squad and we're ready to go and take on that team. They're not ready for Man City."

James has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained on March 14, while Chalobah suffered an ankle injury versus Paris Saint-Germain three days later.

© Imago / Action Plus

How will Chelsea line up in defence against Man City?

Despite the squad depth that they have in defence, Chelsea are lacking players at that end of the pitch who are in form.

Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo appear most likely to start versus Man City. While Fofana has made a number of individual mistakes this season, Adarabioyo has generally not impressed when provided with opportunities.

Many Chelsea fans would like Josh Acheampong to be drafted into the team but face being left disappointed. Mamadou Sarr has earned no minutes since the second leg versus PSG.

There is still the possibility of Jorrel Hato being included at centre-back, with Marc Cucurella in line to return at left-back.

Everything points to Malo Gusto starting ahead of Acheampong at right-back.