Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Qarabag on Wednesday.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their 1-0 Premier League victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur when they take on Qarabag FK in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Blues have now won each of their last two games across all competitions, while they have also triumphed in each of their last two Champions League fixtures, including a fantastic 5-1 victory against Ajax on matchday three.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this week's contest with Qarabag.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in August, and the defender is not expected to make a full recovery before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds United)

Cole Palmer has missed Chelsea’s last nine games across all competitions as he continues to recover from a niggling groin injury, and the playmaker is targeting a return towards the end of November or beginning of December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Newcastle United)

Benoit Badiashile has missed Chelsea’s last five games in all competitions due to a muscle injury and Maresca has confirmed that the defender will remain sidelined until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup in the summer and the midfielder is set to remain sidelined until 2026 as he continues to recover from thigh surgery.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban.

No Data Analysis info