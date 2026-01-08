FA Cup
Charlton
Jan 10, 2026 8.00pm
The Valley
Chelsea

Chelsea injury, suspension news and return dates for Charlton FA Cup clash: Cucurella, Lavia, Colwill, Essugo latest

Cucurella, Lavia, Colwill, Essugo latest: Chelsea injury list for Charlton clash
Chelsea will begin a new era under head coach Liam Rosenior when they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

Rosenior watched on from the stands at Craven Cottage as the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to West London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, leaving them eighth in the table but only three points behind the top four.

Chelsea will now shift their attention to the FA Cup, a competition they have won eight times in their history and last lifted the prestigious trophy in 2018.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Championship side Charlton.

Levi Colwill

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill's rehabilitation from his ACL injury sustained over the summer is continuing, and he is racing against time to make a return before the season comes to a close.

Romeo Lavia

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia has been sidelined since the first week of November last year and there is currently no timeframe for when the midfielder will return to first-team action.

Dario Essugo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Summer signing Dario Essugo had returned to training following a thigh injury before suffering a setback. However, the 20-year-old midfielder is hoping make his competitive return at some stage over the coming weeks.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Marc Cucurella will serve a one-match suspension this weekend following his red card against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk remains provisionally suspended from football following his positive doping test in December 2024.

