Fulham vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 04 Jan 2026 19:31 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:07

Fulham will look to make it five unbeaten in the Premier League when they welcome managerless Chelsea to Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

The Cottagers go into their West London derby in 11th place, three points off the European places, while Chelsea's late point at the Etihad means they come into this one in fifth place.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Fulham vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League clash will kick off at 19:30 UK time on Wednesday evening.

Where is Fulham vs. Chelsea being played?

The contest will take place in Fulham's home ground, Craven Cottage.

Chelsea make the short trip through West London to a ground where they won 2-1 at last April.

How to watch Fulham vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Craven Cottage will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will post all the highlights on their social media channels, YouTube, and dedicated app.

What is at stake for Fulham and Chelsea?

The hosts come into this one on the back of their sensational last-minute equaliser against Liverpool, hoping to carry the momentum of that into this one.

As a result of the late point earned, Fulham sit 11th and remain somewhat in the picture for European football. A win over their London rivals would put them ahead of them and potentially a place in fifth.

For Chelsea, the drama around the club and the search for a new manager goes on.

As it stands, they will be under the management of Calum McFarlane, who will be hoping his Chelsea side can build on their dramatic point they earned against Man City.