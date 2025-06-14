Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Monday's Club World Cup Group D clash with Los Angeles FC.

Chelsea new boy Liam Delap could make his first appearance in a Blues kit when Enzo Maresca's men kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Group D rivals Los Angeles FC on Monday.

The former Manchester City starlet is rubbing shoulders with his new teammates after his £30m arrival from Ipswich Town, and he was not called up for England's Under-21 Euros campaign due to the CWC.

Having missed out on international action, Delap will surely come into consideration for a starting slot straight away, potentially as part of a menacing attacking quartet at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

All of Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke could offer support to the Chelsea debutant, but do not be surprised to see some experimentation further back.

Dario Essugo is another new boy holding out for a Blues baptism, and he may be granted it as part of a double pivot with Romeo Lavia, as Maresca keeps Enzo Fernadez and Moises Caicedo in reserve.

Mamadou Sarr may have to wait a little while longer for his full debut, though, as Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile could provide some invaluable knowhow at the back against a goal-happy LAFC attack; the MLS side have scored at least twice in each of their last 10 games.

Reece James sports the captain's armband from the right-back slot, but it would not be a complete surprise to see Mike Penders given a shot in goal; Gabriel Slonina is another alternative name in the frame.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; Lavia, Essugo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Delap