Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reacts to comparisons being made between Estevao Willian and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal ahead of Tuesday's Champions League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that he wants Estevao Willian to ignore any comparisons to Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

The Premier League and La Liga giants square off in the Champions League on Tuesday night in what is a mammoth showdown between two of European football's biggest clubs.

With both teams having made progress since Enzo Maresca and Hansi Flick were appointed as their respective head coaches last year, a high-quality game is expected in West London.

However, as much attention is being placed on Estevao and Yamal - arguably the best two 18-year-olds in world football - going head to head on the flanks.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Maresca reiterated his belief in Estevao becoming a star player for Chelsea, albeit wanting to move away from the comparisons that are being frequently made with Barcelona's teenage superstar.

Maresca talks on Estevao, Yamal comparisons

The Italian said: "Estevao is already playing a high level, starting already with Brazil. For sure, he is very young, for sure, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him.

"Now, for me, it's more or less the same thing I said about Pedri, it is nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri - this is the beauty of the football.

"We are happy Estevao is with us and for sure he is going to do well."

When pushed further on Estevao and Yamal, Maresca added: "He is going to be an important player for sure for this club, no doubt.

"The most important thing for Estevao is that he has to enjoy fully, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or another player, but only think about himself and try to be a better than himself day by day, try to work hard, improve and for sure he is going to be a top player for this club."

How do Estevao and Yamal compare?

With Estevao having been representing Brazilian club Palmeiras prior to linking up with Chelsea in the summer, his career has been on a different trajectory to Yamal.

Estevao only has four goals and one assist from 16 games for Chelsea, yet contributed 27 goals and 15 assists in 83 games for Palmeiras.

Perhaps most notably, though, Estevao already has five goals in 11 matches for Brazil, each of his strikes coming from his last six international outings.

By comparison, Yamal has six goals from 23 caps for Spain, as well as playing a key role in their Euro 2024 triumph last year.

For Barcelona, an incredible 31 goals and 42 assists have been recorded from 118 appearances, ensuring that Yamal deserves to be viewed far more established than Estevao at this stage of their respective careers.

