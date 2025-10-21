Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says that he will not consider 'punishing' his players if they are sent off in future matches despite an array of red cards.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted that he will continue to avoid 'punishing' players even if they receive red cards in the future.

The Blues' discipline has come under the spotlight of late after they received four on-the-field red cards in the space of six matches, while Maresca was also dismissed from the touchline versus Liverpool before the international break.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Trevoh Chalobah were sent off for dangerous challenges and last-player fouls respectively, while Joao Pedro was dismissed for two yellow cards against Benfica, the second caution for a high boot.

Most recently, Malo Gusto received a second yellow in the 86th minute when Chelsea were already 3-0 up at Nottingham Forest, Maresca admitting that it was an error in judgment.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture with Ajax, Maresca says that he prefers to teach, rather than punish, after any misdemeanours.

Maresca speaks on Chelsea discipline

Speaking to reporters, the Italian said: "I'm not that kind of manager to punish players. In my view, I don't think it's the right way to do things. I prefer to help them to understand, and then from that do the right things.

"I think Joao Pedro's red card against Benfica was the last minutes of the game, Malo was the last minutes of the game, so it depends, they are all different kinds of red cards, but again, if you concede a four or five, it's something that we have to improve.

He added: "I have four kids, and when they do something wrong, I don't punish them. I try to teach them to do the right things. And I try to treat the players in the same way.

"I try to help them to understand, not to punish them. So this is the way I see things, it can be right or wrong, I don't know, but it's the way I see things and I like to do things."

How many yellow cards have Chelsea received this season?

In eight Premier League fixtures during 2025-26, 12 different Chelsea players have received at least one yellow card, but no-one has been given more than two.

However, there have been a total of 17 cautions and three red cards. Four teams - Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace - have all totted up more yellow cards than Chelsea in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Chelsea have only received three yellow cards across two games. They picked up four bookings against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.

Therefore, with 24 yellow cards across 11 matches, Chelsea are averaging just over two bookings per game.

