Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has claimed that his Blues players can only benefit from Malo Gusto's red card during the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are able to focus on posting a third win in succession in all competitions.

Josh Acheampong, Pedro Neto and Reece James all scored in the second half as Chelsea moved into fourth place in the Premier League table before the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

However, Chelsea were fortunate that Forest missed a number of opportunities throughout the contest, while criticism followed Gusto being sent off for a second yellow card when the Blues were three goals to the good.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Maresca admitted that the Frenchman's mistimed tackle was "a mistake", but he chose to look at character development within his team.

Maresca praises Chelsea character during win over Forest

Maresca, who watched from the City Ground stands due to serving a one-match touchline ban, revealed that he was impressed with the desire of his team to maintain a clean sheet during the closing stages.

The Italian said: "For sure, we can do better in terms of red card. That is a mistake, 3-0, already one yellow card, we can avoid that.

"At the same time, I have to say that the desire from the players, to not concede a goal. It's important also, in the last four or five minutes they were shouting at each other, 'don't concede, don't concede'.

"So, the second yellow card from us, for sure we can avoid that. But also show the desire that they were playing for a clean sheet, they don't want to concede nothing. And it's important also this."

He added: "But also the good part is, Malo is showing that he doesn't want to concede nothing. They don't want to concede a goal, they are playing for a clean sheet. It's the balance, we can avoid that for sure."

Chelsea have now received four red cards in just six matches since Robert Sanchez was sent off against Manchester United on September 20.

What next for Chelsea and Gusto?

Next up for Chelsea is a Champions League fixture against Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Gusto is free to feature in that match, but the defender-turned-midfielder will miss the home Premier League encounter versus Sunderland which follows three days later.

