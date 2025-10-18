Ange Postecoglou's search for his first win as Nottingham Forest head coach continues, with the Reds suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's search for his first win as Nottingham Forest head coach has continued, with the Reds suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto both scored in the early stages of the second period to secure a crucial three points for Chelsea, with the London outfit moving into fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Reece James then scored a third for the visitors in the latter stages, which led to the stands emptying, but there was one more piece of drama, with Malo Gusto sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

The Blues are now just two points off division leaders Arsenal, but Forest remain down in 17th spot, and there will be more speculation surrounding Postecoglou's future following another defeat.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Forest will be wondering quite how they were beaten so badly on Saturday afternoon.

Postecoglou's side should have been a couple of goals to the good at the half-time break, but a poor start to the second period cost them badly, with Chelsea scoring twice to take complete control.

Forest continued to have dangerous moments in the second period, but the ball just would not find the back of the net, with Chelsea certainly having to ride their luck at the City Ground.

Postecoglou has now drawn two and lost six of his eight matches in charge of Forest, and there is already speculation surrounding his future, which is far from ideal.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had to watch from the stands following his red card against Liverpool, but that might have helped him, as it gave him clarity on a poor first-half performance, with three changes being made at the interval, and Chelsea were a completely different team at the start of the second period.

The Blues are now up in fourth, but Forest stay down in 17th, with the Europa League outfit only managing to win one of their eight matches in the Premier League this season.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Josh Acheampong goal vs. Nottingham Forest (49th min, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea)

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the 49th minute of the contest, as Acheampong heads a cross from Neto into the back of the net from close range. Not sure about the defending from Forest there!

Pedro Neto goal vs. Nottingham Forest (52nd min, Nottingham Forest 0-2 Chelsea)



Pedro Neto strikes from a free-kick ? In the blink of an eye Nottingham Forest are 2-0 down...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/hd7VZGUl2P

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 18, 2025

Chelsea double their lead in the 52nd minute of the match, as Neto fires a free kick into the back of the net. The Blues have scored twice in the early stages of the second period here.

Reece James goal vs. Nottingham Forest (84th min, Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea)



Marking his 200th appearance with a goal ? Chelsea captain Reece James makes it 3-0...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1FgRQxdTOT

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 18, 2025

Chelsea make sure of the points in the latter stages, as James volleys into the back of the net from a central position. Forest once again fail to clear their lines from a corner, and it is a smart finish from the England international.

Malo Gusto (Chelsea) red card (87th min)

Chelsea are reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute of the match, as Gusto is sent off for a poor challenge on Neco Williams. It is a second yellow for the Chelsea defender and off he goes.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRO NETO

Neto was the difference between the two sides on Saturday, as he provided the assist for Chelsea to take the lead, before scoring their second from a free kick shortly after.

The Portugal international struggled to get going in the first period, but he caused Forest all sorts of problems in the second half before being withdrawn in the 78th minute of the contest.

BEST STATS



2023 - Chelsea have named a Premier League XI without Moisés Caicedo for the first time since Christmas Eve 2023 vs Wolves, ending a run of 65 consecutive starts for Caicedo. Bench. pic.twitter.com/VmykEuDdWP

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 18, 2025



Two of Chelsea's last three Premier League goals have been scored by a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old. Estêvão and Josh Acheampong ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ssHSwhqfh1

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 18, 2025



16 - Since the start of 2023-24, no Premier League manager has seen their side concede more goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half than Ange Postecoglou (16). Sluggish. pic.twitter.com/T0HGfIlL9S

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 18, 2025

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 49%-51% Chelsea

Shots: Nottingham Forest 11-17 Chelsea

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 2-6 Chelsea

Corners: Nottingham Forest 5-2 Chelsea

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 13-16 Chelsea

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's attention will now switch to the Champions League, with the Blues welcoming Ajax to Stamford Bridge in the league phase of the competition on Wednesday night.

Maresca's side will then return to Premier League action at home to Sunderland next Saturday.

Forest, meanwhile, will welcome Porto to the City Ground in the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night, before returning to league action away to Bournemouth next Sunday.

No Data Analysis info