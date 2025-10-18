[monks data]
Nottingham Forest ruthlessly sack Ange Postecoglou just 19 minutes after Chelsea defeat

Nottingham Forest ruthlessly sack Postecoglou just 19 minutes after Chelsea hammering
Nottingham Forest announce the sacking of head coach Ange Postecoglou just 19 minutes after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest have immediately sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Postecoglou boldly insisted at Friday's pre-match press conference that he always wins silverware if he is provided with sufficient time in the dugout.

However, little more than 24 hours after that statement, the 60-year-old has been removed from his position at the City Ground having failed to win in eight matches since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo last month.

Although Forest created enough opportunities against Chelsea to either draw or overcome the world champions, they ultimately succumbed to what was a heavy defeat.

Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Nottingham Forest on October 18, 2025

Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto scored within seven minutes of the second half getting underway before Reece James added a match-clinching third during the closing stages.

Forest sack Postecoglou with 39-word statement

Within 19 minutes of the full-time whistle going in the East Midlands, Forest released a brief statement to confirm the departure of the Greek-Australian.

The statement read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.

"The Club will make no further comment at this time."

The decision made by owner Evangelos Marinakis means that Postecoglou leaves Forest after just 39 days, the second shortest managerial reign in the history of the Premier League.

Only Sam Allardyce's 30-day stint with Leeds United at the end of the 2022-23 campaign is shorter than Postecoglou's stay.

After reports linked Sean Dyche with the role over the October international break, the former Burnley and Everton manager has been installed as the bookmakers' favourites to replace Postecoglou.

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou pictured on October 2, 2025

The worst manager in Nottingham Forest history?

While Alex McLeish only won once in his seven-game stint between December 2012 and February 2013, Postecoglou will now be viewed as the worst manager in Forest's illustrious history.

As well as six defeats coming in eight matches, Forest failed to win a single game under the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, whose two draws came away at Crystal Palace and Real Betis.

Although Forest scored seven times during his stay, they conceded as many as 18 goals, shipping at least twice in every match aside from fixtures with Burnley and Sunderland.

Postecoglou lost 71.43% of his matches in charge. Ron Atkinson is next on the list with a loss percentage of 58.8%, closely followed by McLeish.

