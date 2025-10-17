Ange Postecoglou reiterates what has become his trademark line - insisting that he 'always win a trophy' - as he comes out fighting for his Nottingham Forest future.

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou has reiterated that he 'always wins a trophy' if he is given time in the dugout.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea, Postecoglou has allegedly come under pressure to retain his job at the City Ground.

The Greek-Australian has failed to win any of his opening seven matches in charge, leading to speculation that owner Evangelos Marinakis is already looking for replacements.

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Postecoglou insists that no discussions have taken place with the club's hierarchy regarding his position.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, the 60-year-old launched a defence of his record and credentials.

Postecoglou goes toe-to-toe with media in Forest press conference

When quizzed on whether any talks had taken place with Marinakis, Postecoglou replied: "No talks, we just get on with it. I was told by Spurs we have to win a trophy and they are trying something different.

"This is a different story to tell and maybe I am not a failed manager but one if you give time, the story always ends the same with me and a trophy."

He added: "I just don’t fit. Not here but just in general. If you look at it through the prism that I’m a failed manager who is lucky to get this job – I know you are smirking at me but that has been said and I can find the print [that says it] – then of course these five weeks look like I’m under pressure."

Reflecting on his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Postecoglou claimed that guiding Spurs to fifth in his first season gets forgotten, particularly when they started the campaign with a 10-game unbeaten streak.

Postecoglou said: "My first year at Tottenham was used as a reason for losing my job as even Tottenham decided that the first 10 games were an anomaly. But the first 10 games here are very important apparently.

"I got them back into European football and was told in a meeting that winning a trophy (Europa League) means everything for this football club. We won the trophy."

Will Postecoglou get time at Forest?

With Forest having opted against sacking Postecoglou during a two-week international break, the perception is that losing to Chelsea would not lead to an immediate change in the dugout.

Forest play host to Porto in an important Europa League fixture five days later, Marinakis likely to be against upheaval ahead of that match.

That all said, two more defeats would realistically lead to conversations being had over his future with a top-seven finish in the Premier League and going deep in the Europa League the priorities for the season.

