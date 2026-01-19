Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Pafos Champions League clash: Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia latest

Looking for their third win from four Liam Rosenior games, Chelsea will host Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Rosenior claimed his first Premier League win as Blues boss at the weekend after beating Brentford 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts come into this Champions League clash in 13th in the league phase after managing three wins, a draw and two losses from their six European outings.
Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Pafos on Wednesday night.
TOSIN ADARABIOYO
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)
Tosin Adarabioyo was withdrawn against Brentford due to hamstring tightness, and while Rosenior is hopeful that the change was precautionary, he is a major doubt for this tie.
JAMIE BYNOE-GITTENS
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens fell victim to a sickness bug that has been going around Chelsea, and it remains to be seen if he is passed fit for Wednesday.
MALO GUSTO
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)
Right-back Malo Gusto continues to struggle with a knock, and there is no guarantee that the Frenchman will return in time for Wednesday.
LEVI COLWILL
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
England international Levi Colwill suffered a serious knee injury and has not featured for Chelsea since the FIFA Club World Cup.
The defender is not expected to be back anytime soon and could be out until the start of next season.
ROMEO LAVIA
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Various injury issues have kept Romeo Lavia out of action since November, with a return date still unknown.
Chelsea fans have been offered hope in recent weeks with reports claiming that Lavia has returned to solo training at Cobham.
ESTEVAO WILLIAN
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)
The Brazilian forward featured in Chelsea's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal but missed their Premier League clash against Brentford.
Rosenior confirmed that he was out due to illness but is not expected to miss too many games.
In fact, Estevao could return to the side for their Wednesday encounter.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.