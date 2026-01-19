Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Pafos Champions League clash: Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia latest

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Jan 2026 10:54 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 11:30

Looking for their third win from four Liam Rosenior games, Chelsea will host Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Rosenior claimed his first Premier League win as Blues boss at the weekend after beating Brentford 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts come into this Champions League clash in 13th in the league phase after managing three wins, a draw and two losses from their six European outings.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Pafos on Wednesday night.

TOSIN ADARABIOYO

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

Tosin Adarabioyo was withdrawn against Brentford due to hamstring tightness, and while Rosenior is hopeful that the change was precautionary, he is a major doubt for this tie.

JAMIE BYNOE-GITTENS

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens fell victim to a sickness bug that has been going around Chelsea, and it remains to be seen if he is passed fit for Wednesday.

MALO GUSTO

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

Right-back Malo Gusto continues to struggle with a knock, and there is no guarantee that the Frenchman will return in time for Wednesday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

England international Levi Colwill suffered a serious knee injury and has not featured for Chelsea since the FIFA Club World Cup.

The defender is not expected to be back anytime soon and could be out until the start of next season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Various injury issues have kept Romeo Lavia out of action since November, with a return date still unknown.

Chelsea fans have been offered hope in recent weeks with reports claiming that Lavia has returned to solo training at Cobham.

ESTEVAO WILLIAN

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

The Brazilian forward featured in Chelsea's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal but missed their Premier League clash against Brentford.

Rosenior confirmed that he was out due to illness but is not expected to miss too many games.

In fact, Estevao could return to the side for their Wednesday encounter.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.