Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea take on Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea are set to host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night for a blockbuster Champions League clash on matchday five of the league phase.

The Blues have won two, drawn one and lost only one of their four fixtures thus far, leaving them 12th in the standings and only behind their 11th-placed visitors on goal difference, with the Blaugrana also on seven points from four matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match.

What time does Chelsea vs. Barcelona kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday evening in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Barcelona being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at Stamford Bridge, which has been Chelsea's home ground since 1905 and holds a capacity of 40,022 supporters.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The match will not be broadcast on UK television channels, but will instead be available on Amazon Prime Video as part of their package to show their pick of Champions League action on Tuesdays.

Streaming

Supporters will be able to stream the game via Amazon's Prime Video app, available on Android and iOS devices, as well as games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Prime Video app shortly after full time.

Who will win Chelsea vs. Barcelona?

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five matches heading into Tuesday's clash with four wins and one draw, including keeping back-to-back clean sheets in their most recent outings.

Alongside their encouraging form, the Blues will draw confidence from their flawless record at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League this term, defeating Ajax 5-1 and Benfica 1-0 in their two home fixtures.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have won three and drawn one of their last four games, including a superb 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in their most recent encounter in La Liga, leaving them with plenty of belief going into this one.

Hansi Flick's side are also yet to be beaten on the road in the Champions League, with one win and one draw, but they have struggled at Stamford Bridge in recent history, failing to win any of their last four visits, with two defeats and two draws.

Chelsea will, as a result, be confident of claiming all three points on Tuesday, but they will have to be aware of the immense threat that the Barcelona side possess.

