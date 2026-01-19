Chelsea vs. Pafos FC: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Jan 2026 11:13 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 11:31

Turning to Champions League action for the first time under Liam Rosenior, two-time winners Chelsea host Pafos FC on Wednesday night.

The new Blues boss will be looking for his third win since arriving over the New Year period and will hope to continue the home momentum after beating Brentford 2-0 on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Pafos FC.

What time does Chelsea vs. Pafos FC kick off?

This match will kick off at 20:00 on Wednesday, January 21 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Pafos FC being played?

The Blues will host the Cypriot side at their 41,312-capacity venue Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Pafos FC in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 3 TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have subscribed to the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted to TNT's relevant X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the game.

What is at stake for Chelsea vs. Pafos FC?

Chelsea head into this one 13th in the table with 10 points from their six Champions League games so far; a win could send them as high as fourth if results are to go their way.

Hoping to close the gap and leapfrog certain teams above them, Rosenior's side come into this clash as favourites and look to win the first ever encounter between these two sides.

Pafos FC lost 2-0 to Olympiakos Nicosia at the weekend and know they have a tough test ahead if they are to claim just their second Champions League win of the season.

Pafos currently sit 26th, winning one, drawing three and losing two of their six European outings.

A huge win away from home will likely be enough to send Albert Celades's men into the top 24 of the table.