Charlton Athletic summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Nathan Jones' side in 2026 window

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Jun 2026 08:10 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 08:11

Charlton Athletic avoided relegation in their first season back in the Championship in 2025-26, finishing six points above the bottom four teams.

The Addicks are yet to bolster their squad ahead of the 2026-27 season, while Terry Taylor and Luke Berry have been released.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Charlton Athletic's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Charlton Athletic confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Charlton Athletic confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Terry Taylor (CM | Free transfer)

Luke Berry (CM | Free transfer)

Charlton Athletic net spend: Summer 2026

Charlton Athletic total spend summer 2026: £0

Charlton Athletic total income summer 2026: £0

Charlton Athletic net spend summer 2026: £0

Charlton Athletic transfer rumours for summer 2026

In:

Ruben Sanchez (RCD Espanyol)

Luke Graham (Dundee FC)

Will Ferry (Dundee United)

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough FC)

Out:

Lyndon Dykes (Leicester City, Millwall FC)

Thomas Kaminski (Omonia Nicosia)

You can find a complete list of the latest Charlton Athletic transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and ran through to the first weekday of February.

That meant that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window fell on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.