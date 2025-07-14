Sports Mole previews Wednesday's MLS Playoffs clash between Charlotte FC and DC United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Charlotte FC welcome DC United to the Bank of America Stadium on July 17 for a midweek Eastern Conference clash, with both sides looking to turn around their inconsistent form.

Dean Smith’s men will aim to build on a much-needed victory last time out, while the visitors arrive desperate to end a six-match winless run.

Match preview

Charlotte FC finally got back to winning ways in their previous MLS outing, sealing a 2-0 home victory over New York City FC.

The result brought an end to a four-game slump, which included three defeats and a draw, and lifted the mood around the team, taking them back into the playoff zone in ninth with 29 points.

The biggest positive for Charlotte heading into this fixture is their strong home record, with the win over New York City meaning the hosts are now unbeaten in eight of their last 10 home matches, collecting seven wins in that impressive run.

The hosts have met the visitors eight times previously, with winning four and losing two, with two of those clashes ending in draws, including a thrilling 3-3 draw in the US Open Cup earlier this year.

By contrast, DC United have hit a dreadful patch, with Troy Lesesne’s side winless in six straight matches, suffering five defeats during that spell.

Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss away at LA Galaxy that leaves them in 13th with 19 points, and the issues extend to their away form too.

DC have now failed to win six of their last seven away fixtures in all competitions, including a heavy 5-2 US Open Cup defeat at Nashville SC, as defensive frailties and a lack of cohesion in midfield have plagued them throughout the season.

The visitors have conceded nine goals in their last three trips, while finding the net only three times, which does not bode well as they head to a stadium where they have lost two and drawn in three visits, leaving them winless there.

Charlotte FC MLS Playoffs form:

Charlotte FC form (all competitions):

DC United MLS Playoffs form:

DC United form (all competitions):

Team News

Charlotte FC are expected to welcome back their CONCACAF Gold Cup participants, with Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang both likely to feature.

Biel should keep his place in the starting XI after impressing against New York City, while Ashley Westwood is expected to anchor the midfield.

DC United, on the other hand, remain without Lukas McNaughton and Kristian Fletcher through injury.

Christian Benteke and Brandon Servania are expected to lead the line once again, while David Schnegg should return to the heart of the defence.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Ream, Privett, Malanda, Marshall-Rutty,; Zaha, Westwood, Bronico, Vargas; Biel, Agyemang

DC United possible starting lineup:

Barraza; Schnegg, Rowles, Bartlett, Herrera; Enow; Peglow, Pirani, Servania, Kijima; Benteke

We say: Charlotte FC 3-1 DC United

Charlotte’s strong home form and DC’s ongoing struggles sets this clash up well for the hosts, with the visitors’ defensive issues away from home also remaining a concern, leaving the home side with a better chance of winning this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email