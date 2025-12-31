Celtic 'make approach' for Bournemouth defender ahead of January transfer window - but loan limit issue could be an obstacle

By Ben Sully | 31 Dec 2025 17:56

Celtic have reportedly made an approach for Bournemouth right-back Julian Araujo.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the Bournemouth side since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2024.

Araujo has made just 14 competitive appearances during his time with the Cherries and is yet to feature in a Premier League game this season.

In fact, the Mexico international has failed to make any of the last three matchday squads, having been overlooked for Adam Smith, Alex Jimenez and James Hill.

Celtic make Araujo approach

As a result, Bournemouth and Araujo both appear open to the possibility of a January exit in a bid to find more game time elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports News, Scottish giants Celtic have made an approach to recruit the full-back in the winter window.

The update claims that talks are taking place between the two clubs, with the Hoops looking to sign Araujo on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, Bournemouth have reached their maximum limit for international loan exits, meaning they would have to recall someone before they can entertain Araujo's loan departure.

Why are Celtic searching for new right-back?

Celtic are looking to strengthen their squad after experiencing a dip in form under former Nashville head coach Wilfried Nancy.

The Frenchman has lost five of his seven games in charge, including a 2-0 defeat in Tuesday's away clash with Motherwell.

Anthony Ralston, Colby Donovan and Alistair Johnston are natural right-back options in the Celtic squad, although Nancy has tended to play with wing-backs since his arrival and has largely used Yang Hyun-jun in the right wing-back role.

Nancy and Celtic's recruitment team may see Araujo as someone who will be comfortable playing as a wing-back as well as in a traditional full-back role.