Preview: Celtic vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 08 Jan 2026 16:03

A fresh start for Celtic once again, as Wilfred Nancy’s tenure is over and Martin O’Neill has been reinstated as interim manager, this time to the end of the season, and his first challenge is Dundee United.

The Bhoys will be looking to return to winning ways to reignite their title challenge after consecutive defeats to Motherwell and Rangers leaving them third in the Scottish Premiership, while the visitors will look to put their Tayside Derby defeat behind them by claiming three points in Glasgow.

Match preview

Celtic bid farewell to Nancy following their 3-1 home defeat to Rangers, with the Frenchman struggling throughout his tenure at the club, losing six of his eight games in charge.

The Old Firm defeat was deemed one loss too many for Nancy, and he has since been replaced by O’Neill, with the Derryman being named interim manager until the end of the season.

O’Neill impressed in his first spell this season, winning seven of his eight games in charge across all competitions, and so there is renewed hope that he could reignite a title challenge this season.

Fans will take confidence that the former Republic of Ireland boss can begin his latest spell at the helm with a win due to his fine record against Dundee United, having won all 19 fixtures against the Tangerines while in charge of the Bhoys.

Further confidence should be taken from Celtic’s home record against Dundee United, as the Hoops are unbeaten in their last 50 league games at Celtic Park since a 0-1 league defeat in December 1992.

© Imago

After 21 league games, Dundee United have won five, drawn 10 and lost six, leaving them seventh in the Scottish Premiership table on 25 points.

Jim Goodwin will be well aware of the challenge that faces his side when they travel to Glasgow; however, they do have the chance to make history on Saturday, as a victory would give them back-to-back wins over Celtic for the first time since January 1990.

However, a 1-0 loss to their city rivals Dundee in the Tayside Derby last weekend ended their five-game unbeaten run in the league and halted their climb up the division, leaving them 13 points adrift of their upcoming opponents.

Failure to convert draws into wins has been the visitors' downfall, as they have played out a league-high 10 stalemates this season, while collecting just five wins; only the bottom three have fewer.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W L L

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D W D D W L

Team News

© Imago / Visionhaus

During Nancy’s tenure at Celtic, much was made of his almost religious devotion to his tactical system of 3-4-2-1; however, with the return of O’Neill, expect a more tried and trusted approach with a 4-3-3.

He will be without the long-term absentees of Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Tounekti and Michel-Ange Balikwisha could return to the matchday squad following the elimination of Tunisia and DR Congo respectively from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dundee United will be without the services of the injured Isaac Pappoe, Ryan Strain and first-choice keeper Yevhenii Kucherenko.

In the absence of Kucherenko, Dave Richards will start for the ninth successive league game.

Captain Ross Graham was only a second-half substitute in the derby defeat, but having replaced Bert Esselink at half time, the former could now come back into the XI.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; McCowan, Hyun-Jun, Maeda

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Iovu, Keresztes, Graham; Camara, Sibbald, Stephenson, Ferry; Sapsford, Fatah, Watters

We say: Celtic 2-0 Dundee United

Celtic will be a different animal under O’Neill, who will be more focused on ensuring they claim the three points over a philosophy, so he will ensure they are tight at the back and trust the attacking options to create chances.

Dundee United will aim to be resolute in defence, but Celtic should have too much for them.