Team News: Team News: Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Joel Lefevre | 10 Jun 2026 01:16 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 01:17

Canada will open Group B action at World Cup 2026 on Friday against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with the co-hosts seeking their first-ever points in this tournament at Toronto Stadium also known as BMO Field.

This will be the first meeting between these two, both of whom are on eight-match unbeaten runs internationally, and here Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two teams.

Canada

Out: Marcelo Flores (ACL)

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies (hamstring), Moise Bombito (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Out: None

Doubtful: Edin Dzeko (shoulder), Haris Tabakovic (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vasilj; Burnic, Gigovic, Muharemovic, Memic; Celik, Basic, Bajraktarevic; Mahmic, Demirovic, Bazdar