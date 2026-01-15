Preview: Burton Albion vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 15 Jan 2026 22:44

Burton Albion will welcome Huddersfield Town to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday for a game of importance at both ends of the League One table.

The visitors sit fifth after a defeat in their last league outing, while their hosts find themselves 21st and two points adrift of safety.

Match preview

Burton Albion return to League One action on Saturday in search of a bounce back to winning ways to climb out of the relegation zone.

After finishing a single point above the bottom four last year, the Brewers have again found themselves in a fight at the bottom end of the division thus far, currently sitting 21st on 27 points from 24 outings.

Gary Bowyer's men did record a crucial 5-1 triumph against fellow strugglers Northampton Town on Boxing Day, but they have failed to kick on and climb away from the drop zone since, going on to suffer a pair of 2-0 defeats to Wigan Athletic and Reading and a 3-0 away beating to Plymouth Argyle.

An FA Cup third-round tie away at fifth-tier Boreham Wood then followed last weekend, and they rebuilt confidence and advanced in style with a 5-0 win, as Kyran Lofthouse, Fabio Tavares, Dylan Williams and JJ McKiernan scored alongside a Charlie O'Connell own goal.

Now turning their focus back to the league campaign with a two-point gap to 20th-placed Northampton, Burton Albion will hope to end their three-match league losing run and put three points on the board on Saturday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the Midlands in search of a return to winning ways of their own in their battle at the other end of the division.

The first half of the 2025-26 season has been a mixed one for Huddersfield Town under the new management of Lee Grant, but they do occupy a playoff spot with 39 points on the board from 26 games.

They have largely struggled to impress on the road, though, managing just 14 points from 13 away league games, conceding 22 goals across those matches.

After recording three straight wins over Christmas and a pair of draws to start the new year, the Terriers suffered a setback last weekend, making a tough trip to Stockport County and losing 1-0 as Kyle Wootton scored the only goal deep into injury time.

Left wounded by that agonising defeat, but now on the back of a 3-0 EFL Trophy win over Rotherham United and still sitting fifth, Huddersfield Town will hope to bounce back on Saturday and strengthen their top-six standing with a victory.

Burton Albion League One form:

DDWLLL

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

DWLLLW

Huddersfield Town League One form:

WWWDDL

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

WWDDLW

Team News

Burton Albion may remain without key attacker Jake Beesley, who has missed the last two outings after hitting seven league goals in the first half of the campaign.

Finn Delap, James Jones, Alex Hartridge, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Seb Revan and Charlie Webster should all miss out again, while Kain Adom is a fresh concern.

Fabio Tavares should come back in to spearhead the attack from the start in Beesley's absence, while Kyran Lofthouse and Dylan Williams will offer attacking support from wing-back roles.

Huddersfield Town will remain without defender Jack Whatmough and midfielders Antony Evans and Herbie Kane due to ongoing injuries.

Marcus McGuane and Will Alves have returned to contention in midfield after their own long injury layoffs, and Ryan Ledson should return to the centre from the outset after dropping to the bench in the midweek EFL Trophy tie.

Bojan Radulovic, who has notched up seven goals and five assists in 16 league games this season, should lead the line from the outset, likely alongside Alfie May.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Sibbick, Vancooten, Armer; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Williams; Larsson, Tavares, Krubally

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Low, Wallace; Gooch, Ledson, Humphreys, Harness, Roosken; Radulovic, May

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Having put last week's disappointment behind them with Tuesday's 3-0 EFL Trophy triumph, we back Huddersfield Town to make their quality count on Saturday against a Burton Albion side lacking several key men.

