Burnley lineup vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott Parker faces injury crisis

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 22:23

Scott Parker will have to make a change in defence against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League due to the injury suffered by centre-back Maxime Esteve.

The defender was forced off against Newcastle United on Tuesday, and he was replaced by Bashir Humphreys, who will almost certainly be given the nod on Saturday.

Humphreys may feature in defence alongside Josh Laurent and Hjalmar Ekdal, particularly as Axel Tuanzebe is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielders Hannibal Mejbri and Josh Cullen are both unavailable, the latter of whom will be out for months due to a knee injury.

Florentino Luis and Lesley Ugochukwu are likely to partner each other in a double pivot considering they were chosen together last time out.

Kyler Walker's experience as a wing-back could be key on the weekend, and he is likely to be trusted on the right, while Lucas Pires is a probable inclusion on the left.

In the forward line, fans should expect to see centre-forward Armando Broja flanked by wingers Marcus Edwards and Loum Tchaouna.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires; Edwards, Broja, Tchaouna

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this match