Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 01:03 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 06:08

With both sides hoping to make a fresh start in their first Premier League game of 2026, Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Burnley to the American Express Stadium on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened West Ham United on Tuesday, extending their winless run to six matches.

Meanwhile, Scott Parker's Clarets were downed 3-1 by Newcastle United earlier this week, and the pressure is mounting on the manager with the club six points adrift of safety.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton and Burnley.

What time does Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 3 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley being played?

Burnley will make the trip to the American Express Stadium, Brighton's 31,876-capacity ground that has been home to the club since 2011.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

This clash will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kick offs.

Streaming

The blackout also means that fans will not be able to stream the game live in the UK.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later on.

Viewers can also see highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day, which airs at 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley?

Brighton have alternated between defeats and draws since beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 back on November 30, and after a month of frustration, they will be desperate to get back on track.

In fairness to the Seagulls, they came close to beating West Ham at the end of 2025, but Danny Welbeck missed a vital penalty at the London Stadium.

As for Burnley, they made progress by ending their seven-game losing streak with consecutive draws against Bournemouth and Everton in late December, but it remains to be seen whether losing to Newcastle last time out will set them back.

The Clarets have performed better than results suggest at times this season, but lacklustre finishing has repeatedly let the promoted side down in recent weeks, and they will need to make the most of their opportunities if they are to have any chance on Saturday.

Brighton head into this contest as favourites despite their own poor form, and though spectators should be treated to a close-fought clash, the hosts may narrowly come out on top.