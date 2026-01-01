Brighton & Hove Albion lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Yankuba Minteh injury fear

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 22:26

Brighton & Hove Albion face the prospect of having to play Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League without winger Yankuba Minteh after he picked up an injury against West Ham United on Tuesday.

The forward was brought off in the early stages of the second half due to an apparent thigh issue, so perhaps fans should expect Brajan Gruda to fill on on the right flank considering he came on against West Ham.

As for the rest of the attack, striker Danny Welbeck will almost certainly appear despite only converting one of his two penalties against the Hammers, while Maxim De Cuyper and Diego Gomez are probable candidates to start.

Yasin Ayari and Jack Hinshelwood are likely to feature in midfield considering Carlos Baleba is at the Africa Cup of Nations, while James Milner will be 40 this month and cannot play every game.

Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are certain inclusions in defence, and the duo's passing ability will be key.

Given that Mats Wieffer is a doubt, boss Fabian Hurzeler may station Joel Veltman and Ferdi Kadioglu as full-backs, while Bart Verbruggen is set to shield Brighton's goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Hinshelwood; Gruda, Gomez, De Cuyper; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this match