Burnley next manager: Clarets make 'major' Craig Bellamy decision ahead of Championship season

By Carter White | 26 Jun 2026 15:07

Burnley have reportedly moved their attentions away from recruiting Craig Bellamy as their new head coach.

The Wales boss has spent part of the summer in camp with the Red Dragons, whose World Cup dreams ended after losing to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the playoff semi-finals at the Cardiff City Stadium in March.

As for Burnley, the Lancashire club are searching for a new permanent head coach after Scott Parker was relieved of his duties, with the Clarets suffering an immediate return to the Championship.

Due to the club's Premier League relegation, a number of their standout attacking players could be on the move this summer, with winger Jaidon Anthony supposedly attracting interest from Brentford.

The 26-year-old netted eight goals and provided two assists across 37 top-flight appearances for the strugglers last season, bringing a glimmer of light to a sobering campaign on the whole for Burnley.

© Imago / Sportimage

Burnley 'moving away' from Bellamy talks

According to Sky Sports News, Burnley have decided to move away from talks with Wales head coach Bellamy, who has made no secret of his desire to switch into club management in the future.

The report claims that the Wales boss is extremely happy in his position at the moment and is looking forward to leading his side at a home European Championships in 2028, after a UEFA Nations League A campaign.

It is understood that Burnley are preparing to move onto other potential incomings, including Rob Edwards, who was sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers after they suffered a drop into the second tier.

Steve Cooper is supposedly an option for the Turf Moor club also, with the ex-Nottingham Forest boss taking the Tricky Trees to the Premier League from the Championship in 2022.

© Imago

Burnley's promotion chances

With West Ham United also suffering the drop, Burnley are not the outright favourites for promotion next season, however, there will be an emphasis on the new head coach to return the Clarets to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

There is perhaps a little more room for error next season as the best eight teams in the division will secure a playoff spot at least, although the Clarets will surely be firing for automatic promotion.