How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 21 Jan 2026 22:31 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 22:35

After beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur will head on their travels for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Burnley.

Spurs head into the weekend in 14th place in the table, while the Clarets are languishing in 19th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League contest.

What time does Burnley vs. Tottenham kick off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Burnley vs. Tottenham being played?

Spurs will visit Burnley's Turf Moor home, which can hold up to 21,944 spectators.

Tottenham produced a free-scoring display on their most recent outing at Turf Moor in September 2023, when Son Heung-min netted a hat-trick in a 5-2 triumph.

How to watch Burnley vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Streaming

The blackout also prevents the match from being streamed live for UK audiences.

Highlights

You can catch higlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday. If you do not want to watch until MOTD, you should be able to find highlights on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

There is also the option of visiting the Sky Sports app or the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel to find a recap of the contest.

What is at stake for Burnley and Tottenham?

Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Dortmund eased some of the pressure building upon Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who has guided his team to fifth spot in the Champions League league phase.

However, Frank is still in desperate need of an upturn in fortunes in the Premier League, with his side languishing in 14th place after failing to win any of their previous four top-flight matches.

Burnley, meanwhile, need to put together a run of wins if they are to have any hope of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Scott Parker's side are currently eight points adrift of safety, although they have at least built confidence with back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Liverpool.