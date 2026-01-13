Preview: Burgos vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 13 Jan 2026 22:29

Struggling top-flight side Valencia seek respite in the Copa del Rey once again as they make the trip to second-tier Burgos for a Thursday evening round-of-16 clash at Estadio El Plantio.

Meanwhile, the Segunda Division hosts will be looking to rise above the odds once more, as they did in the previous phase, where they eliminated La Liga outfit Getafe.

Match preview

Having needed 116th-minute winners in extra time to scale past Atletico Tordesillas and Real Zaragoza in the previous rounds, not many would have stuck their necks out for a Burgos win against Getafe.

However, their encounter with top-flight opposition proved relatively straightforward, as the second-tier side rose above the odds to secure a 3-1 comeback victory at El Plantio, courtesy of a David Gonzalez Ballesteros equaliser and a second-half brace from Inigo Cordoba.

The result saw Burgos match their greatest achievement in the competition, marking just the second time they have reached the round of 16, with the only previous instance coming as far back as 1972–73.

Scaling past another top-flight opponent to write another chapter of history would not be beyond belief for the Burgaleses, who revived their momentum by ending a two-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Eibar at the weekend.

That result leaves Luis Miguel Ramis’s side eighth in the Segunda Division standings and two points off the playoff places, while it also means Burgos are unbeaten in their last three home games across all competitions (W2, D1), and they will hope that record counts for something on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Valencia currently sit 18th in the La Liga table and one point adrift of safety, having failed to win any of their last six league games (D4, L2), including last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Elche, where a late Pepelu equaliser scraped a point for Carlos Corberan’s men.

While the Blanquinegros have struggled in the top flight, their Copa del Rey campaign has been solid, first defeating Cartagena and Maracena before recording a 2-0 success over Sporting Gijon on December 16.

That remains Valencia’s only victory in regulation time across their last eight matches across all competitions, underlining the difficulty the Black and Whites have had in turning performances into wins.

Meanwhile, three defeats in their last six away games highlight a side that has been vulnerable on the road, a concern Corberan must address as the eight-time Copa del Rey winners look to reach the quarter-finals for a fourth time in five campaigns.



Burgos Copa del Rey form:

W

W

W

Burgos form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

W

Valencia Copa del Rey form:

W

W

W

Valencia form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

L

D

Team News

Burgos have an otherwise full squad available for this encounter, though central midfielder Kevin Appin remains a doubt after missing each of the last four outings through injury.

Meanwhile, right-back Alex Lizancos returns to contention after serving a one-match suspension in the league victory over Eibar for an accumulation of bookings.

Inigo Cordoba once again delivered for Burgos last time out, scoring the decisive goal, and he will be one to watch here following his brace in the previous round of the Copa del Rey.

As for Valencia, defender Thierry Correia is a doubt after being forced off in the draw against Elche at the weekend.

Meanwhile, defender Mouctar Diakhaby and first-choice goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala will play no part due to muscle injuries, meaning Stole Dimitrievski is expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Dani Raba found the net in the previous round and could return to the lineup after being named an unused substitute in the last three outings, with the attacker likely to provide support behind Lucas Beltran, although new signing Umar Sadiq is also an option up front.



Burgos possible starting lineup:

Ruiz; Lizancos, A Cordoba, Grego, Miguel; I Cordoba, Atienza, Cantero, D Gonzalez; Nino, M Gonzalez

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Tarrega, Copete, Vazquez; Pepelu, Guerra; Lopez, Raba, Ramazani; Beltran

We say: Burgos 1-2 Valencia

Burgos have already shown they can rise above the odds and should not be underestimated in this encounter, but Valencia’s pedigree in the competition could prove decisive, with the visitors backed to edge through narrowly.

