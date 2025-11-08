Preview:Burgos vs Castellon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Segunda Division clash between Burgos and Castellon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Burgos will be aiming to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they continue their 2025-26 Segunda Division campaign with a home fixture against Castellon on Monday night.

The hosts are currently third in the Segunda Division table, picking up 21 points from their opening 12 matches of the season, while Castellon are 14th, claiming 15 points from their first 12 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Burgos have a record of six wins, three draws and three defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 21 points leaving them in third spot in the table, only four points behind the leaders Racing Santander.

Burgaleses have never played in the top flight of Spanish football, so they are chasing some history this season, with the bulk of their existence being spent in Spain's third tier.

Luis Miguel Ramis' side will enter this match off the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Leganes, and they have actually been victorious in each of their last four matches in all competitions.

Indeed, as well as wins over Cadiz, Real Sociedad B and Leganes in La Liga, Burgos overcame Atl. Tordesillas in the first round of the Copa del Rey at the end of last month.

Burgos have picked up 11 points from their six home league matches this season, and they will be facing a Castellon outfit that have seven points to show from their six games on their travels.

Castellon, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Malaga, with the team breaking a three-game losing streak in all competitions last time out.

Pablo Hernandez's side have a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with a total of 15 points leaving them in 14th spot in the table.

Castellon have spent 11 seasons in La Liga, last competing in Spain's top flight in 1990-91, and they have since spent time in both the fourth and third tiers in Spain.

Orelluts finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is clear room for improvement this season, but it would be a surprise to see them push into the top half of the division.

Castellon have actually won their last three matches against Burgos, including a 2-1 success when the two teams last locked horns in February 2025.

Burgos Segunda Division form:

WLLWWW

Burgos form (all competitions):

LLWWWW

Castellon Segunda Division form:

WWDLLW

Castellon form (all competitions):

WDLLLW

Team News

Burgos have no fresh injury concerns from their impressive win over Levante last time out.

As a result, head coach Ramis could name the same starting side, with Fer Nino, who has netted four times in 13 appearances this season, featuring in the final third of the field.

David Gonzalez has also come up with four goals from a midfield area this term, and there will be a spot in the team for the 23-year-old, while Grego Sierra should keep his spot at the back.

As for Castellon, Marc Doue is suspended, with the 25-year-old sent off shortly after being introduced against Malaga last time out, but Alberto Jimenez is now available after serving a suspension.

Alex Calatrava has been a standout performer for Castellon this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 12 appearances, and the 25-year-old will feature in an attacking area.

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns for this match, and there will be another spot through the middle for Adam Jakobsen, who has netted once in nine outings this term.

Burgos possible starting lineup:

Cantero; Lizancos, Cordoba, Sierra, Miguel; Gonzalez, Atienza, Morante, Cordoba; Curro, Nino

Castellon possible starting lineup:

Matthys; Mellot, Brignani, Ruiz, Alcazar; Ronaldo, Barri; Kibambe, Calatrava, Santiago; Jakobsen

We say: Burgos 2-1 Castellon

Burgos have lost their last three matches against Castellon, but the home side will be the favourites on Monday, and we are expecting them to secure all three points in this Segunda Division battle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email