Preview: Burgos vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 16 Dec 2025 17:46 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 20:32

Burgos and Getafe will battle it out for a place in the Copa del Rey round of 16 when they lock horns at Estadio El Plantio on Thursday evening.

The visitors have looked unstoppable at times en route to the last 32, dispatching lower-league opponents in each of the previous two rounds by a combined score of 14-2, while their hosts needed extra time to claim narrow wins on both occasions.

Match preview

Recording their second-largest win in the history of the competition, Getafe got their Copa del Rey campaign underway in grand style with an 11-0 demolition of Inter de Valdemoro, but they were on the verge of bowing out to Navalcarnero in the second round.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the final quarter of the contest, Jose Bordalas's men needed goals from Jose Luis Perez and Mario Martin to force an additional 30 minutes, during which Jorge Montes scored the winner.

Following their last cup outing, Los Azulones have lost consecutive league matches against Villarreal and Espanyol, somewhat derailing their European aspirations as they now trail sixth-place Real Betis by five points.

Ahead of their final La Liga outing of the year against the aforementioned Betis, Getafe will be keen to return to winning ways in Thursday's upcoming affair to move themselves closer to a first shot at glory in this competition since reaching back-to-back finals in 2007 and 2008.

History is on the side of the visitors, who have previously beaten their hosts at this stage of the Copa del Rey in 2007 and 2008.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Currently occupying one of the four promotion playoff spots in the second tier of Spanish football, Burgos have enjoyed a relatively successful campaign to date, albeit with significant room for improvement.

Luis Miguel Ramis's men close to a first-round exit against Atletico Tordesillas, where Ivan Martinez struck a 93rd-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time before Alex Lizancos landed the decisive blow four minutes from time.

Los Blanquinegros also left it late in their next Copa del Rey outing against Real Zaragoza, with Mario Gonzalez grabbing the winner in the 116th minute off the back of a goalless draw in regulation time.

Going up against the team with the most goals in this season's Spanish Cup (14), Burgos could really do with the kind of defensive solidity that has seen them concede the second-fewest in the Segunda Division against higher-league opponents this time around.

Given their visitors' susceptibility to conceding first, something they have done in five of their last six matches across all competitions, Thursday's hosts will be targeting a fast start to aid their quest to avoid a third straight home defeat.

Burgos Copa del Rey form:

W

W

Burgos form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

L

W

Getafe Copa del Rey form:

W

W

Getafe form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Having received his fifth caution of the season against Almeria, Miguel Atienza is suspended for Burgos' next league outing at home to Zaragoza, but is eligible to take part on Thursday.

Ivan Chapela and Sergio Gonzalez remain unavailable due to muscle problems, with the former still awaiting a first appearance since early September.

Tyrhys Dolan is set to return to the fray for Getafe after sitting out the defeat to Espanyol through a one-game ban.

Meanwhile, Spanish trio Javi Puado, Ramon Terrats and Pol Tristan are still nursing respective injury problems, ruling them out of contention.

Burgos possible starting lineup:

Cantero; Miguel, Perez, A Cordoba, Lizancos; Atienza, Morante; I Cordoba, Curro, Gonzalez; Mejia

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Letacek; Rico, Cordero, Laso, Tallal; Da Costa, Munoz, Neyou, Kamara; Joselu, Juanmi

We say: Burgos 0-1 Getafe

Neither team is in great goalscoring form heading into this one, and we can see Thursday's game panning out in an attritional manner.

While Burgos will aim to capitalise on playing in front of their fans, Getafe have more about themselves, so we fancy the away side to narrowly get the job done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.