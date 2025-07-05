Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly agree a £17.3m deal to sign a new left-back which could pave the way for a Seagulls star to join Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly closing in on the signing of Club Brugge star Maxim De Cuyper.

The 24-year-old has been tipped to make the move to a club competing in one of Europe’s top-five leagues throughout this summer after elevating his game to new heights in the previous two campaigns with Club Brugge.

Primarily operating as a left-back, De Cuyper has recorded nine goals and 22 assists in 114 appearances for the Belgian giants, contributing with four goals and seven assists in 54 games last season.

The 10-cap Belgium international now looks set to join Brighton, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that a club-to-club agreement between the Seagulls and Club Brugge has been ‘sealed’ over a deal worth €20m (£17.3m) plus add-ons.

De Cuyper, who has also been linked with Roma, is scheduled to undergo a medical and sign a contract with Brighton in the next 24 hours, and he is set to become Fabian Hurzeler’s sixth signing of the summer.

De Cuyper in, Estupinan out at Brighton?

Brighton’s decision to step up their pursuit of De Cuyper comes following confirmation of the permanent departure of Valentin Barco to Strasbourg for a reported £8.5m.

De Cuyper’s imminent arrival at the Amex Stadium also comes at a time when fellow left-back Pervis Estupinan has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that the Red Devils made contact with Brighton to discuss a move for Estupinan, who is seen as someone who could provide competition for Patrick Dorgu at left wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Estupinan has been a first-team regular for the Seagulls since joining from Villarreal in August 2022, making 104 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old played 30 times in the Premier League last season as Hurzeler’s men finished eighth in the table and narrowly missed out on European qualification.

Estupinan wants to leave Brighton amid Man United interest

With two years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium, Estupinan has admitted that Brighton are aware of his desire to seek pastures new this summer.

Speaking about his club future to reporters in South America, as quoted by Sussex Express, the 48-cap Ecuador international said: “The truth is there have been three years in Brighton with a lot of learning.

“But this will be a transfer market with a lot of movement. The club know that I would like to grow, that I would like to keep growing.

"The club have understood this. I’ve spoken to the club. The club have given me this bit of freedom to be able to make a decision. Now we will try to see better what is on the table and to see where we can go.”

It remains to be seen whether Man United will pursue a move for £30m-rated Estupinan, though, following the arrival of teenage talent Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.