Manchester United confirm the signing of Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno, with the 18-year-old becoming the club's second arrival of the summer.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

The 20-time English champions came to an agreement over a deal for the defender in January, but they had to wait until he turned 18 years old in order to complete his signature.

Leon has left Cerro Porteno with a record of four goals in 33 appearances, and he is viewed as one of the best young talents in South America, with a number of clubs believed to have been keen on his signature.

"Manchester United are delighted to announce the signing of exciting young defender Diego Leon, subject to registration. The Paraguay youth international has joined from Cerro Porteno in his homeland," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.

Leon will link up with his new teammates for the start of pre-season training on Monday, and he is not expecting to be sent out on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset," Leon told reporters before flying to Manchester.

“I’m going to kill it in the pre-season, and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them. The feelings are indescribable. You feel so many things. The truth is, I’m very happy, very happy to be there.



“I think every player dreams of this, and I have the opportunity. Thank God for the opportunity. I think it was a bit quick too, but hey, you have to adapt quickly once you’re there. I’m already a professional.

“I’ll have to adapt a bit to the climate, the language, and all that. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m going to be at the top with them. Now with the faith intact that I can succeed.”

Man United have Patrick Dorgu as their first-choice left-sided wing-back, while Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw and Harry Amass are also capable of featuring in that position.

However, Dalot and Mazraoui mainly operate off the right, with the latter also being used as a centre-back in a back three, while Man United head coach Ruben Amorim also prefers Shaw as part of the defensive unit.

As a result, it is not impossible to imagine Leon providing back-up to Dorgu next season if he is able to make a strong impression during pre-season.

Leon's debut for Amorim's side could come against Leeds United on July 19, and he is also expected to travel with the squad to the United States for their pre-season tour.