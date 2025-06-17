Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupinan reportedly hands in a transfer request and expresses his desire to join Manchester United this summer.

The 27-year-old has been a first-team regular for the Seagulls since joining from Villarreal in August 2022, making 104 appearances across all competitions.

Estupinan played 30 times in the Premier League last season as Fabian Hurzeler’s side finished eighth in the table and narrowly missed out on European qualification.

The 48-cap Ecuador international has two years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium and speculation over his long-term future at the club has surfaced in recent weeks.

Last month, it was reported that Man United made contact with Brighton to discuss a move for Estupinan, who is seen as someone who could provide competition for Patrick Dorgu at left wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Estupinan wants Man United move after asking to leave Brighton

Now, former Man United chief scout Mick Brown, who worked at Old Trafford for over a decade and remains well-connected to the club, claims that Estupinan has asked to leave Brighton and wants to join the Red Devils this summer.

However, Brown adds that while Estupinan is admired by Man United and the player’s agent has made clubs aware of his availability, the addition of a new left-back or left wing-back is not currently one of Amorim‘s priorities.

Estupinan is one of the latest Brighton players to be tipped for a summer exit along with star forward Joao Pedro and midfielder Matt O’Riley, who only joined the Seagulls 12 months ago for £25m.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Estupinan is looking to move away from Brighton. It’s a strange situation at Brighton, they’re praised a lot for their recruitment, but there are players queuing up to want to leave.

Estupinan to be left in limbo as Man United prioritise other targets?

“We’ve spoken about Joao Pedro and O’Riley before, now it’s Estupinan. His agent has been making his availability known to a number of clubs, and from what I hear he wants to join Man United.

“I think he’s a decent player, but I don’t think it’s going to be a priority for them. Luke Shaw has got back to full fitness and they’re hopeful he can stay fit, they bought Dorgu in January, and they’ve got Harry Amass coming through as well.

“Their priorities are at centre-forward and in midfield, so I don’t expect them to move for Estupinan.

“He’s a player they wanted previously, and I’m sure he’s still got admirers, but unfortunately for him they look to have moved on.”

Man United appear to be primarily focused on signing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, but they face stern competition from Tottenham Hotspur who have just appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach.

Amorim is also keen to sign a new centre-forward and has been linked with Sporting Lisbon talisman Viktor Gyokeres, although it is understood that the Swede has turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford.