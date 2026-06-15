Brighton transfer news: Costinha in profile, transfer fee, contract length revealed for “excellent addition”

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 19:59 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 20:01

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of defender Costinha from Greek giants Olympiacos.

The 26-year-old has penned a five-year contract with the Seagulls, subject to international clearance and the completion of the usual regulatory approvals.

Costinha has moved to the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £11m, and has become Fabian Hurzeler’s second signing of the summer transfer window after winger Zadok Yohanna.

"Costinha is a player we have followed closely for some time,” Hurzeler told Brighton’s official website. “He has the defensive capabilities, intensity and understanding of what we value and we feel he will be an excellent addition to the squad.

"He is also comfortable in and out of possession of the ball and will add competition at right-back, alongside our existing options. I am delighted he has chosen to continue his development with us in the Premier League.”

Costinha fulfilling Premier League dream by joining Brighton

Welcome to the Albion, Costinha. ?? pic.twitter.com/wVMld4VwuW — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 15, 2026

Speaking in a sit-down interview with Brighton following confirmation of his arrival, Costinha said: “I’m so excited [to play] for this club and to play in the Premier League.

“It was a dream as a kid and now it is a good moment for coming and taking this experience, to help the club and my teammates. It’s very important for me.”

Asked if he has spoken to former Olympiacos teammate Charalampos Kostoulas, who made the move from the Greek club to the Seagulls last summer, Costinha added: “I spoke with him a little bit. I don’t speak a lot yet about this, but I have spoken with some people about the club.

“I’m so excited to start because it is a very, very good club for me, a good experience for me. This club is like a family and I think it’s the best for me.

Costinha was also asked what Brighton fans can expect from him, and he replied: “I will fight for every duel. I’m fast, I’m strong. I like to run, to help. I like to fight for a title. I’m motivated a lot for this.”

Who is Brighton’s new signing Costinha?

One new message! ?? pic.twitter.com/QEdUCcLUCj — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 15, 2026

Born in Povoa de Varzim, a sub-region of Greater Porto, Costinha’s full name is Joao Pedro Loureiro da Costa, and he began his career in his native Portugal in the academies of Cavaloes, Aveleda, Porto and Braga, before moving to Rio Ave in 2017.

Primarily a right-back who can also operate further forward on the same flank, Costinha worked his way through Rio Ave’s youth ranks before making his professional debut in the Primeira Liga in November 2020.

Costinha played 121 times in total for Rio Ave’s first team for almost four full seasons and was selected in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year for the 2023-24 campaign, after recording five goals and six assists in 37 games.

He then made the move to Olympiacos the in the summer of 2024 for a reported €2.5m and played 39 times across all competitions for a side that won the Greek Super League and Greek Cup double.

In the 2025-26 campaign, Olympiacos were unable to retain their top-flight title, but Costinha still made 35 appearances in all tournaments, including seven outings in the Champions League – scoring in a 2-0 League Phase win over Bayer Leverkusen.

At international level, Costinha has played at Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Udner-21 level for Portugal, but he is yet to earn a senior call-up.