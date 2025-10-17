[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 18, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Newcastle logo

BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United

Team News: Brighton vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with Wolves before the international break, while the Magpies beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED

Brighton & Hove Albion's Jack Hinshelwood receiving treatment for an injury on September 13, 2025

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Brajan Gruda (knee)

Doubtful: Joel Veltman (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Diego Gomez (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joelinton (groin), Will Osula (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Written by
Oliver Thomas
