Team News: Brighton vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking to end their 10-game winless run at the Amex Stadium, Leeds United travel to the South Coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea last weekend while the Whites held Brentford to a 1-1 draw, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRIGHTON

Out: Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Mats Wieffer (knee)

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (unspecified), Yasin Ayari (unspecified

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Yalcouye; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Rutter

LEEDS

Out: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Mateo Joseph (knee)

Doubtful: Ilia Gruev (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Elvedi, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin