Result: Brighton fight back to draw with Stoke

Brighton & Hove Albion fought back twice to snatch a 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo netted for Chris Hughton's side as the Seagulls extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches.

The Potters went ahead thanks to a goal from Maxim Choupo-Moting inside the first half an hour, and Kurt Zouma resumed the visitors' lead after the first equaliser, but they were unable to get the winning goal.

Glenn Murray had an opportunity to put the Seagulls ahead inside the first five minutes when he struck from eight yards out, but he fluffed the attempt and the chance went missing.

At the other end, Mark Hughes's side came close when Ryan Shawcross got on the end of a free kick, only for his header to be tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Before the goals began flowing, Izquierdo charged down towards the goal before attempting to curl the ball towards the far post, but he missed the target.

Choupo-Moting opened the floodgates against the run of play when he connected with Xherdan Shaqiri's long ball, which he struck into the top corner of the net.

Towards the end of the first half, Brighton received justice for a penalty that was denied - despite Shawcross bringing down Murray in the danger area - as Gross got on the end of Davy Propper's low ball into the box.

Initially the shot went directly to Lee Grant, but the goalkeeper was unable to control it as the ball bobbled underneath him and into the back of the net.

One minute later, it was all change again as Stoke resumed their lead thanks to Chelsea loanee Zouma, who headed in from close range after Brighton failed to clear from a corner.

After the break, Brighton used the home crowd to their advantage as they made the scoreline all square when Murray slipped in Izquierdo, who got the ball over the line from his second attempt after the first was blocked by Kevin Wimmer.

Hughton's side continued to probe as they hunted for the three points, but neither side could find that all-important goal.

As it stands, Brighton sit 10th in the table, while Stoke are 15th.