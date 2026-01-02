Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 15:00

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to start 2026 with a win when they welcome Burnley to the Amex Stadium on Saturday in their 20th Premier League game of the season.

The Seagulls are 14th with 25 points following their 2-2 stalemate with West Ham United earlier in the week, whereas Burnley are 19th with 12 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Adam Webster (ACL), Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Solomon March (knee), Mats Wieffer (knock), Yankuba Minteh (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Hinshelwood; Gruda, Gomez, De Cuyper; Welbeck

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (strain), Zeki Amdouni (ACL), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Maxime Esteve (muscle)

Doubtful: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires; Edwards, Broja, Tchaouna