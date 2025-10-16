Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

Solly Solly March, Adam Webster (both knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee) and Diego Gomez (thigh) will all be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the Seagulls side that rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break, but he will consider making a couple of changes for the clash with Newcastle.

Jan Paul van Hecke scored a late equaliser against Wolves and he is expected to continue at the heart of the defence alongside captain Lewis Dunk, while left-back Maxim De Cuyper will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI at the expense of Ferdi Kadioglu.

Mats Wieffer should continue as a makeshift right-back if Veltman is not fit to start, while in-demand Carlos Baleba will likely get the nod to start in a deep-lying midfield role alongside either Yasin Ayari or 39-year-old James Milner, who spent four years at Newcastle between 2004 and 2008.

If Mitoma is fit to return on the left flank, ex-Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh will likely revert to the opposite wing, while Georginio Rutter will be pushing to earn a recall in the number 10 role, as Danny Welbeck continues to lead the line.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

