Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee) and Lewis Hall (hamstring) all remain sidelined with injuries, while midfield duo Jacob Ramsey (ankle) and Lewis Miley (calf) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Dan Burn is filling in at left-back in the absence of Hall and and Kieran Trippier should continue at right-back, while Fabian Schar will hope to earn a recall at centre-back and could play alongside either Sven Botman on Malick Thiaw.

Bruno Guimaraes scored in Newcastle’s 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest before the international break and he is expected to continue in centre-midfield alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Nick Woltemade has scored four goals in his last five appearances for club and country, most recently netting his first senior international goal for Germany earlier this week, and the 6ft 6in striker is set to retain his spot at the tip of Newcastle’s attack on Saturday.

Eddie Howe is expected to continue with Anthony Gordon on the left flank, but the Magpies boss faces a difficult decision over whether to start Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy or Harvey Barnes on the opposite wing - summer signing Elanga is seemingly the most likely to get the nod.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

