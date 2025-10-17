Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe delivers the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Magpies secured a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest prior to October’s international break and they return to action this weekend seeking to claim their first top-flight away victory of the season against the Seagulls.

There had been some concerns among supporters over Newcastle’s midfield options, with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton representing Brazil in Asia and Lewis Miley pulling out of the England Under-21s squad with a precautionary calf issue.

Howe has since played down concerns surrounding Guimaraes and Miley, while he is hopeful that Joelinton will also be available for selection despite having “a little concern” over his fitness.

Joelinton is believed to be nursing a minor groin problem and did not take part in training on Friday morning, with the midfielder to be assessed further ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

Ramsey boost, Joelinton hope, Osula a doubt

The Magpies boss has also revealed that Jacob Ramsey - who has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury - has returned to training and is back in first-team contention.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "I think everyone has come back okay. A little concern over Joelinton, but I think he has come back okay and hopefully he'll train today.

"Jacob had a couple of training sessions. We didn’t want to push him too early, he trained in the break and looked good and pleased where he is now.”

Howe has also confirmed that striker Will Osula has been absent from training as he is nursing a “slight ankle injury” and a late call is set to be made on his availability for the trip to Brighton.

“Will Osula’s done very well when he has come onto the pitch,” said Howe. “He is nursing a slight ankle injury at the moment so he is not 100% training with us at every moment. When he steps on the pitch, he will be fit.”

Howe issues fresh injury update on Hall, Livramento, Wissa

One player who remains unavailable for selection is Lewis Hall as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but Howe hopes to have the left-back returning before November’s international break.

"Lewis' second scan was good news. We hope he will be back during this period of games we have before the next international break. He's such an important player for us."

Meanwhile, Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa are both making progress in their recovery from knee injuries, with both players still targeting a return some time in November.

"Tino is out of the brace, no massive changes to the time frame that he was given but he is feeling positive,” said Howe.

"Yoane’s had his first time on the grass with us, which was great to see and his knee has reacted well to that work so far. It will now be a case of stepping him up gradually. I know he is desperate to get out and show his worth but it’s one step at a time now.”

While Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn are expected to continue as full-backs in the absence of Livramento, Nick Woltemade - who has scored three goals in his first four Premier League games for Newcastle - is set to continue leading the line in the absence of Wissa.

