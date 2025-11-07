Gomez or Mitoma? Brighton predicted XI vs. Crystal Palace

Sports Mole looks at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to name Diego Gomez in their starting XI for the Premier League clash at Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The South American attacker made waves for the Seagulls in the early rounds of the EFL Cup, before scoring a top-flight brace in the victory over Leeds United last weekend.

However, the 22-year-old now faces increased competition for places, with Japan international Kaoru Mitoma potentially returning to the fold following injury.

Trailing only Erling Haaland in the Premier League's Golden Boot race, Danny Welbeck will be looking to add to his six league goals this term after missing out on an England call-up.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Joel Veltman will be available following a calf injury, however the visitors could stick with an unchanged back four.

Performing well against his former employers last time out, Georginio Rutter has probably done enough to retain his place in the attacking-midfield role.

The Seagulls' options in the middle of the park are reduced by the continued absences of Brajan Gruda and Premier League veteran James Milner.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

