Crystal Palace logo
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Brighton logo

Crystal Palace
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. Brighton: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By
Does Sarr make the team? Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. Brighton
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Crystal Palace could line up for Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are set to call upon the services of star attacker Ismaila Sarr for the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Senegal international bagged a brilliant brace in the Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night before seeing his number on the substitution board after just 65 minutes.

Post-match, Palace boss Oliver Glasner explained that Sarr was nursing a slight hamstring complaint, meaning that his minutes were being carefully managed.

Elsewhere in the side, the Eagles are unlikely to change a back three which helped to keep a clean sheet in the most recent Premier League match against Brentford.

As a result, Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards should retain their spots in the top-flight XI, with Three Lions hopeful Dean Henderson in between the sticks.

Daichi Kamada was hooked off with a knock during the 2-0 success over the Bees last weekend, however the midfielder was fit enough to make a brief cameo off the bench on the continental stage on Thursday night.

The joint-second highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with six strikes, Jean-Philippe Mateta should lead the line once again for the hosts.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Written by
Carter White
