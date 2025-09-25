Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Saturday's Premier League contest with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez has put his name in the hat for a start in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The former Inter Miami man produced one of the most exhilarating individual displays of the season in the EFL Cup in midweek, scoring four in Brighton's 6-0 third-round trouncing of Barnsley at Oakwell.

Not only did Gomez make the net ripple four times - the 22-year-old scored two of his efforts with long-range rockets from outside the box - and Fabian Hurzeler will surely consider promoting him to the XI in West London.

Brajan Gruda could be the one sacrificed for Gomez as the Paraguay international starts in the number 10 role behind Georginio Rutter, while Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma offer additional support from out wide.

Further back, Hurzeler has admitted that in-demand midfielder Carlos Baleba may have been affected by incessant speculation surrounding a summer move to Manchester United; the 21-year-old was taken off at half time in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and completed just 53 minutes against Barnsley too.

However, Baleba should nevertheless reprise his role alongside Yasin Ayari in the double pivot, and there is a strong chance that Maxim De Cuyper will return at left-back following a knee concern.

Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are all out of contention for the visitors this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma; Rutter

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info